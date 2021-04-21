Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 18:05 Hits: 0

Source: National Partnership for Women & Families, Fact Sheet, March 2021

…Even as Latinas have entered the workforce in record numbers – now with more than 12 million workers – they continue to face the largest wage gap among women. Latinas in the United States are typically paid just 55 cents for every dollar paid to White, nonHispanic men. Overall, all women employed full time, year-round are typically paid 82 cents compared to every dollar paid to the general population, both men and women, employed full time, year-round.

The post Beyond Wages: Effects of the Latina Wage Gap appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/04/beyond-wages-effects-of-the-latina-wage-gap.htm