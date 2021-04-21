Diversity in Public Sector Hiring Report, 2021

Articles

From the beginning of 2018 to the end of 2019, we analyzed millions of recruitments through our applicant tracking system that serves city, county, and state governments across the country. Analyzing 16 million applicants by race and ethnicity and 17.4 million applicants by gender, we sought to identify where the drop-offs took place throughout the recruitment process by race, ethnicity, and gender.

• Diverse candidates are well-represented in government, but Black candidates have to apply at a significantly higher rate to maintain that representation

• White candidates are always hired above their application percentage, while Black candidates are always hired below their application percentage

• Eligible Black female applicants are 39% less likely to be interviewed and, once interviewed, are 31% less likely to be hired than eligible White male applicants

• Black females were 26% more likely to be interviewed and 33% more likely to be hired when PII blinding was used. When interviewers use a scoring rubric, Black females are 21% more likely to be hired.

