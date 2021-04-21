Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 18:12 Hits: 6

Source: Ashvin Gandhi, Huizi Yu, and David C. Grabowski, Health Affairs, Vol. 40, No. 3, March 2021

(subscription required)

From the abstract:

Nursing staff turnover has long been considered an important indicator of nursing home quality. However, turnover has never been reported on the Nursing Home Compare website, likely because of the lack of adequate data. On July 1, 2016, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began collecting auditable payroll-based daily staffing data for US nursing homes. We used 492 million nurse shifts from these data to calculate a novel turnover metric representing the percentage of hours of nursing staff care that turned over annually at each of 15,645 facilities. Mean and median annual turnover rates for total nursing staff were roughly 128 percent and 94 percent, respectively. Turnover rates were correlated with facility location, for-profit status, chain ownership, Medicaid patient census, and star ratings. Disseminating facilities’ nursing staff turnover rates on Nursing Home Compare could provide important quality information for policy makers, payers, and consumers, and it may incentivize efforts to reduce turnover.

The post High Nursing Staff Turnover In Nursing Homes Offers Important Quality Information appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/04/high-nursing-staff-turnover-in-nursing-homes-offers-important-quality-information.htm