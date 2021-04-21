The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Impact of Paid Family Leave on Employers: Evidence from New York

Source: Ann P. Bartel, Maya Rossin-Slater, Christopher J. Ruhm, Meredith Slopen & Jane Waldfogel, National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper 28672, April 2021
We designed and fielded a survey of New York and Pennsylvania firms to study the impacts of New York’s 2018 Paid Family Leave policy on employer outcomes. We match each NY firm to a comparable PA firm and use difference-in-difference models to analyze within-match-pair changes in outcomes. We find that PFL leads to an improvement in employers’ rating of their ease of handling long employee absences, concentrated in the first policy year and among firms with 50-99 employees. We also find an increase in employee leave-taking in the second policy year, driven by smaller firms.

