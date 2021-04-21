The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Analysis for states: The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund

Source: Council of State Governments, 2021
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion economic relief package, was signed by the president on March 11. Part of this package includes the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which provides approximately $350 billion in new federal fiscal assistance for states, territories, tribes, counties and municipalities. An additional $10 billion is available to states, territories and tribal governments for critical capital projects that directly enable work, education and health monitoring in response to COVID-19.

