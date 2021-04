Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 14:25 Hits: 4

Climate change's toll on agriculture, disease and physical infrastructure, as well as redirected government spending, among other issues, could cause the global economy to lose $23 trillion, 10 percent of its value, by 2050, according to a...

