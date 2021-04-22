The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How Inclusive Is Your Leadership?

Category: Economy Hits: 6

Source: Salwa Rahim-Dillard, Harvard Business Review, April 19, 2021
Many managers are ill-equipped to lead and connect with Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) employees. Until white leaders become skilled at bridging (connecting with people different from them) and BIPOC leaders become skilled at bonding (connecting with people similar to them), BIPOC employees will not experience workplace inclusion. Hundreds of socially conscious CEOs have engaged in CEO activism and pledged their commitment to advance racial equity and inclusion. But many leaders (white and BIPOC) don’t know the explicit behaviors needed to implement the desired change. The author presents a research-based, multi-use performance, assessment, and training tool that provides behavioral descriptors to identify and measure a manager’s skill level at inclusively leading and authentically connecting with people from marginalized and underrepresented groups.

The post How Inclusive Is Your Leadership? appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/04/how-inclusive-is-your-leadership.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version