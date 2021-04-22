The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Key Provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

Source: National Association of Towns and Townships (NATaT), March 15, 2021
…The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 includes $350 billion in direct financial relief for all state, local, tribal, and territorial governments; extends federal supplemental unemployment benefits; increases funding for the Paycheck Protection Program; provides funding to assist schools in safely reopening; provides additional utility assistance; and includes additional funding for COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and treatment, among other provisions that assist many industries, businesses, and individuals.

Many of the federal departments and agencies that received additional or new funding for programs and financial assistance will likely begin issuing guidance for this funding over the coming weeks.

This NATaT Special Report, based largely off summary documents provided by Senate Democratic leadership, covers each title of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, including funding levels and provisions that may be of interest to towns and townships.

