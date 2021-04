Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 10:15 Hits: 1

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) introduced legislation on Wednesday to make college tuition free for many Americans, a policy that would be paid for by a tax on Wall Street. The bill would make community...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/549405-sanders-jayapal-introduce-bill-to-make-college-tuition-free-for-many