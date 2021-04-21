White House Releases State-by-State Fact Sheets to Highlight Nationwide Need for the American Jobs Plan

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 18:23 Hits: 0

Source: White House, Press Release, April 12, 2021

Today, the White House released state-by-state fact sheets that highlight the urgent need in every state across the country for the investments proposed by President Biden in the American Jobs Plan. The fact sheets highlight the number of bridges and miles of road in each state in poor condition, the percentage of households without access to broadband, the billions of dollars required for water infrastructure, among other infrastructure needs.

Individual fact sheets for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico are linked below.

