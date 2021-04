Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 18:31 Hits: 3

Repealing the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction would exacerbate racial income and wealth disparities, according to an analysis released Tuesday from the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP).The think tank's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/549262-left-leaning-group-salt-cap-repeal-would-worsen-racial-income-disparities