Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 02:29 Hits: 6

China’s economy grew nearly 20 percent in the first quarter of 2021, showing the country’s rebound from the economic toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the world.Official data released on Friday local time showed China’s economy grew 18.3...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/548593-chinas-economy-grew-nearly-20-percent-in-first-quarter-report