Putting ‘fair information practices’ under the microscope

By Jim Harper

For some 50 years, “fair information practices,” or FIPs, have been the watchword in privacy protection. But 50 years along, privacy is still threatened. In an AEI report released this week, I seek to show how the FIPs tradition fails privacy and various other values that are threatened by advances in information technology.

The concept of FIPs is modeled on “unfair labor practices” such as those found in the National Labor Relations Act. But privacy is subjective, so FIPs can’t just be a substantive set of rules or a code. Instead, they focus on procedural protections like informing people when data about them is collected and how that data may be used.

To say that FIPs “focus” is a bit misleading. Many FIPs are so general and contextual that they provide little real guidance. Some FIPs conflict with others. Many FIPs directly affect a given value while derivatively affecting many others, all depending on context. FIPs vacillate between embracing consumer choice and prescription. Any set of FIPs may lack elements or emphases of another set. The way FIPs are expressed can differ in important ways.

Flaws in one set of FIPs may be corrected in another set. But the availability of a “no true Scotsman” argument — explaining that a better FIPs version answers any challenge — may reveal just how malleable the FIPs tradition is.

An immodest claim of the report is to “improve on the science” — the social science — of privacy protection by examining the FIPs in relation to the values they may protect. In an earlier report, I identified eight different values that are referred to as “privacy” or treated as part of the privacy debate. They are: control of others’ access to personal information, fairness, personal security, financial security, peace and quiet, autonomy, integrity against commodification, and reputation.

How do each of the rules (or rule categories) in the FIPs affect these values? Unevenly.

FIPs mainly serve two values: fairness and privacy (as control of others’ access to information). Fairness is as important as information control is. FIPs do not address the other values threatened by burgeoning information technology as much as one might expect, though FIPs offer a lot for those who are concerned with the overcommercialization of life. That might be FIPs’ topmost secondary focus.

Part of FIPs’ attraction for experts may be that they create a set of complex questions to pore over in the name of privacy and data protection. FIPs-based regulation and compliance create a tremendous amount of work and cost that may not concretely and directly address people’s true priorities and problems. FIPs are not answers but an invitation to a rolling inquiry that continues 50 years along. In Europe and California, companies that work with personal information, their lawyers, and their lobbyists have much to do, but there is little argument that these regions have become havens of privacy.

There must be another way.

In a shameless tease of forthcoming work, the report asks how things might be if privacy and information policy were grounded not in high-level principles or practices but in the values people hold dear. What should be done to give people desired control of others’ access to information about them? What makes for fair institutional decision-making processes? What is the best way to protect people and assure them of their financial and personal security? What allows people to be left alone as they wish, whether the preference is animated by simple peace or antipathy to commercialism? What data collection and storage should be resisted to protect people’s autonomy from overweening social and legal constraints? And what allows good behavior to engender good reputations for people while bad behavior justifiably makes people look bad?

Focusing individually on these values rather than on rote “fair information practices” might result in better privacy protection, fairness, security, and many other qualities in life and commerce that people would like to see protected in this still-dawning Information Age.

