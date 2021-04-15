So you want your political party to be a workers party. What does that even mean?

Articles

Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021

By James Pethokoukis

The notion of the Republican Party — or any party, really — being a “workers party” is conceptually confusing. That word, “worker.” Let’s think about it. Sure, I am a worker. I care a lot about my job. But “worker” is not my only important identity. I am also an investor. I care about the performance of companies whose stocks are in my retirement portfolio — or, rather, in the index funds in my retirement portfolio. I am also a parent, so I care deeply about the future America in which my children will live and work. I want the American economy to be a vibrant one that (a) creates economic opportunity for future workers, (b) keeps America militarily strong, and (c) provides a compelling political and economic model to the rest of the world. Also, I am one of the nearly 8 billion humans who live on this planet. I care about its environment, both for me today and my children tomorrow. Human living on Earth is a pretty important identity. It’s easy to see how policies, such as environmental regulations, trying to help one identity could conflict with another.

Oh, and what workers does a workers party care about, exactly? Just “blue-collar” workers? They’re important. But that label doesn’t describe what most of us do today or are likely to do in the future. And which blue-collar workers, exactly? A tariff on, say, steel might theoretically help workers at a steel producer, at least in the short run, but what about workers at companies that make stuff out of steel?

Also this: Does an emphasis on “workers” mean suggesting to workers that they should be shielded from the disruption of innovation and trade rather than be prepared to prosper in a dynamic economy where churn — the ebb and flow of jobs, businesses, and industries — is the healthy norm? Does a workers party try to short-circuit the process of creative destruction in favor of stasis? That might have short-term gains while making companies and the broader economy uncompetitive over the longer run. And that would be bad for workers, yes? The notion of a “workers party” also, let’s be honest, suggests a nationalist party devoted to industrial policy that aims to prop up declining companies or industries, especially those whose workers support the party.

Recall the closed “golden age” economy of the 1950s and 1960s. That lack of openness — to immigration, to trade, to disruption — greatly harmed American workers once other advanced industrial economies rebuilt themselves after World War II. Too much of American industry had become complacent, unproductive, “and collapsed at the first sniff of competition,” note Alan Greenspan and Adrian Wooldridge in Capitalism in America.

There’s nothing wrong with a party thinking deeply about how to best help the American worker. Fiscal and monetary policy that supports fast economic and productivity growth, as well full employment, is a big part of this. So are policies that deregulate labor markets (such as reforming occupational licensing and non-compete agreements) and help workers move to where the jobs are. And how about pro-building housing reform so high housing costs don’t make high-income, high-productivity cities and regions unaffordable to working-class Americans?

What all these ideas have in common is helping workers participate and thrive in a dynamic economy, not protecting them from that dynamism. But they also ask something of the American worker: to be willing to train and retrain, to sometimes relocate, to reject enticing-but-false political promises of stability by raising the drawbridge. (And politicians can help by not ignoring the employment tradeoffs of sharply raising the federal minimum wage and greater unionization.)

A party branding itself as a workers party is one thing. Figuring out what that really means and how to actually help workers for the long run — and not just promising to preserve existing jobs in amber — is quite another.

