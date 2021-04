Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 20:07 Hits: 3

Mastercard is updating requirements for banks that process payments for people and websites that sell adult content in an attempt to weed out illegal material.Banks will now have to ensure that sellers have documented consent as well as age and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/548279-mastercard-updates-policy-for-adult-content-sellers