Why I would vote for ‘Nomadland’ as Best Picture

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 18:51 Hits: 2

By James Pethokoukis

Do 71 percent of workers at the Amazon warehouse facility in Bessemer, Alabama, misunderstand what’s in their best economic interest? Pro-union activists wouldn’t put it that way, of course. Rather, as they see it and sell it, the overwhelming vote against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union shows again that lax labor law lets companies disrupt the organizing process and mislead workers. “Amazon has left no stone unturned in its efforts to gaslight its own employees,” the union’s president, Stuart Appelbaum, said after the vote. (It’s also a weird sort of populism that disbelieves workers.)

Rally organized by Workers Assembly Against Racism in support of Amazon workers of warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama rights to unionize at Union Square across of Whole Foods Market owned by Amazon in New York on February 20, 2021. Via REUTERS/Lev Radin/Sipa USA

By that logic, the greater the union’s defeat, the greater the gaslighting since the benefits of unionization are so obvious. It’s a real “heads I win, tails I win” situation for unions. A vote to unionize would have meant smart workers voted their interests, while a loss means illegal interference by the greedy corporation. There is no third option from the union perspective.

But there is a third option, obviously: Amazon warehouse workers like their jobs well enough. They think the pay and benefits are pretty good. (Employees are paid at least $15 an hour, more than double the state’s minimum wage.) And they don’t want to risk any of that in a big reorganization of their workplace.

Also this: Not only might the workers understand what’s in their best economic interests, they also seem to understand a basic principle of economics: Decisions and actions involve trade-offs. To get one thing, we give up another. In this case, workers would have been trading a satisfactory workplace for an uncertain one that didn’t seem obviously better to most of them. One Bessemer “no” vote told Business Insider that his experience as a unionized coal miner “had made him believe that his work ethic didn’t matter and that unions would value seniority over everything.” And why give Amazon further incentive to replace them with robots by increasing labor costs without increasing productivity? The power of incentives is another basic economic principle that plenty of workers probably also understand.

Union activists and many political progressives can’t seem to get their heads around any of this. It’s an attitude that has spurred attacks on the critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated film Nomadland, where the film’s lead character works at an Amazon warehouse during busy holiday shipping seasons. Fern, played beautifully by Frances McDormand, clearly likes the money and flexibility of the job — and doesn’t seem miserable doing it. As with many jobs, much of the non-monetary reward comes from interacting with other workers rather than the inherent nature of the work.

But here’s ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis in a Los Angeles Times op-ed, “The visual power of the film and its emotional core, Fern’s grief over the loss of her husband and her former life, occupy the audience’s attention, not Amazon’s problems. One could easily come away from the movie having a benign view of the toll Amazon takes on its workers, including the temporary ones.” (Spoiler: One easily comes away with exactly that benign view.)

Or maybe working at Amazon simply isn’t that bad. Maybe Amazon itself isn’t that bad. Maybe … wait for it … Amazon is a tremendous national asset that employs a million pretty satisfied Americans and that American consumers greatly value. Nomadland for Best Picture!

The post Why I would vote for ‘Nomadland’ as Best Picture appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/why-i-would-vote-for-nomadland-as-best-picture/