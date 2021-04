Articles

Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Economists are closely watching inflation data as prices begin to rise at their fastest pace in almost a decade.The Consumer Price Index for March, released Tuesday, jumped a higher-than-expected 0.6 percent from February, the biggest monthly...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/548063-inflation-rears-its-head-amid-spending-debate