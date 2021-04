Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 02:47 Hits: 6

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will start sending monthly payments to families from the new $3,000 child tax credit starting in July. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig confirmed the timeline during congressional testimony Tuesday, telling the...

