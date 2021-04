Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 16:45 Hits: 9

Large-company CEOs who are members of a top business group share a nearly unanimous sentiment that President Biden's proposed tax hikes would hurt business competitiveness.The internal survey from the Business Roundtable, which has come out...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/547689-ceos-say-proposed-biden-tax-hike-would-hurt-competitiveness