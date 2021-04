Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 15:31 Hits: 6

Prices charged by producers rose 4.2 percent over the past 12 months, the fastest increase since 2011, as the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic drives a surge in demand, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/547358-producer-prices-rise-at-fastest-yearly-rate-since-2011-after-pandemic-collapse