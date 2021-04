Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 20:51 Hits: 6

The wealthiest people in New York will face a combined marginal tax rate as high as 51.8 percent given the latest tax hikes by the state, according to a report by Bloomberg Wealth.Bloomberg talked to experts who calculated that rate on federal,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/547236-new-york-wealthy-prepare-to-leave-state-as-top-tax-rate-surpasses-50-percent