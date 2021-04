Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 13:26 Hits: 3

The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that the IRS has distributed 156 million direct payments under President Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill after sending $36 billion to another roughly 25 million households.The latest round of stimulus...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/546869-irs-stimulus-checks-are-on-the-way-to-social-security-other-federal