Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

The U.S. trade deficit rose to its highest monthly level on record in February, hitting $71.1 billion, a 4.8 percent from the previous record set in January.While trade activity was generally lower than in the previous month, the level of exports...

