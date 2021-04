Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 15:59 Hits: 3

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has topped Forbes’s annual world’s billionaire list for the fourth consecutive year, Reuters reported.This year’s billionaires are worth a combined $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion last year, according to Forbes...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/tech-execs/546673-bezos-tops-record-setting-forbes-list-of-billionaires