Category: Economy Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 15:09 Hits: 5

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday pushed for a global minimum corporate tax rate during her first major speech in her new role, as the Biden administration is seeking to enact an infrastructure plan financed by increasing taxes on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/546460-yellen-presses-for-global-minimum-tax-in-first-big-speech-as-treasury