Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 18:56 Hits: 9

Republican lawmakers and White House officials on Sunday came out swinging overĀ President Biden's proposed $2.25 trillion plan to rebuild America's infrastructure, with GOP senators using theirĀ appearances on the morning political shows to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/546389-battle-lines-drawn-on-bidens-infrastructure-plan