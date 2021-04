Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 17:22 Hits: 14

The S&P 500, an index of the 500 largest publicly traded companies on U.S. stock exchanges, surpassed 4,000 points on Thursday for the first time.The market milestone is the latest record in a year that has seen unexpected gains despite the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/546015-sp-500-passes-4000-for-first-time