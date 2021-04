Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 19:46 Hits: 9

The retail trading app Robinhood announced on Wednesday that it would be removing its confetti feature amid criticism that it “gamified” stock-trading for users.In a blog post, Robinhood said it would be replacing the confetti feature with new...

