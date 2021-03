Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 17:09 Hits: 7

The United States will maintain former President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports in the near term, according to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.“No negotiator walks away from leverage, right?” she told the The Wall Street Journal,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/545401-us-wont-quickly-lift-trump-tariffs-on-china