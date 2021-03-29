If Biden wants to pay for his spending splurge, then a value-added tax needs to be in play

Articles

Published on Monday, 29 March 2021

By James Pethokoukis

It now appears that President Biden may attempt to pay for roughly $4 trillion in new federal spending with more than $3 trillion in tax increases. Previously, the expectation was for tax hikes closer to $1 trillion, tops. Indeed, the Washington Post’s Jeff Stein reports that last month the White House National Economic Council “circulated an internal proposal” pegging just that amount. I would also point to a Goldman Sachs report earlier this month that said the bank believed it would be “difficult for Congress to agree on more than around $1 trillion in such offsets.”

We’ll see how the politics play out, but there is already an obvious good and bad here. On the good side, the apparent reason Team Biden is considering increasing the tax increases suggests a continuing belief in mainstream economics. From the Post’s Stein:

But soon enough, some members of the economic team second-guessed themselves, concerned that the plan could jeopardize the nation’s long-term financial stability. The officials worried that the large gap between spending and revenue would widen the deficit by such a large degree that it could risk triggering a spike in interest rates, which could in turn cause federal debt payments to skyrocket, said the people familiar with the matter.

Certainly a legit concern, but one seemingly given little credence by many on the progressive left who see concern about deficits and debt as anywhere from wildly premature to downright anachronistic. Good to see at least some in the Biden White House are immune to this sort of fuzzy thinking.

On the bad side are, you know, the tax hikes. Limiting the tax hikes to wealthier Americans and corporations (keeping in mind that some of the burden of corporate tax increase falls on workers in the form of lower wages) is no way to put America on the path to a sound fiscal footing. The endgame here is probably a value-added tax (VAT) — and sooner rather than later would be better since implementation would then be less onerous and more gradual. As my AEI colleague Alan Viard explains in a great 2020 analysis (which also includes many insights on the advantages of a VAT):

High-income tax increases place fiscal burdens on those with the greatest ability to pay and reduce economic inequality. However, such tax increases would induce economic distortions and threaten to impede the economy’s long-run growth. The individual income tax penalizes saving for future consumption by taxing the returns to such savings. Estate and gift taxes and annual wealth taxes have similar effects. The corporate income tax penalizes businesses that operate in corporate form rather than as partnerships and penalizes corporations that finance investment with equity rather than debt. In the broader context of the global economy, America’s corporate income tax also penalizes corporations that invest and book profits in the United States and operate with a US corporate charter. The income tax system also includes provisions that encourage increased investment in owner-occupied housing and increased consumption of medical care. All these distortions become larger as tax rates increase.

