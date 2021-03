Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 13:48 Hits: 1

Stock markets opened down for the third day in a row Thursday as an improving economic outlook has led to jitters among investors that federal support will be withdrawn more quickly than anticipated.The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 150...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/544877-stocks-slip-for-third-day-as-recovery-takes-shape