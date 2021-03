Articles

The IRS said Friday that taxpayers can deduct the costs of purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from their taxes.In a Friday announcement, the IRS said that taxpayers who’ve spent at least 7.5...

