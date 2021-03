Articles

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Wally Adeyemo as the deputy secretary of the Treasury, making him the department’s first Black No. 2 official.Adeyemo was confirmed Thursday via voice vote, a process through which the Senate can approve non-...

