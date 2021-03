Articles

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence Wednesday that the U.S. has enough fiscal space to cover trillions more in spending on investments in the U.S. economy but said the federal government would eventually need to pare down the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/544705-yellen-us-has-space-to-spend-despite-rising-debt