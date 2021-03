Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 17:59 Hits: 9

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) pushed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday to force investment firm BlackRock into tougher federal oversight under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.During a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Warren...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/544740-warren-pushes-yellen-on-ramping-up-investment-firm-oversight