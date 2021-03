Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 22:41 Hits: 10

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who famously said she wouldn't visit the Trump White House, attended an event marking Equal Pay Day on Wednesday with President Biden and other members of the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT).Equal Pay Day marks the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/544813-megan-rapinoe-visits-white-house-marks-equal-pay-day