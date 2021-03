Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 17:16 Hits: 7

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday defended President Biden’s expected push to raise taxes for corporations and high-earning individuals to help fund a massive infrastructure spending package as the economy recovers from COVID-19.During an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/544517-yellen-defends-raising-taxes-in-fair-way-to-fund-infrastructure-plan