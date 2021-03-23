The political economy of immigration and institutions: My long-read Q&A with Alex Nowrasteh

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 12:00 Hits: 16

By James Pethokoukis and Alex Nowrasteh

Prosperous societies rely on institutions, including relatively high social trust, the rule of law, and respect for private property rights. These institutions help explain why immigrants become so much more productive when they move to developed countries. However, immigration restrictionists will argue that a large enough volume of immigrants will undermine such institutions, making everyone worse off. So how valid is this concern, and how should it inform US immigration policy? I recently discussed these questions, and more, with Alex Nowrasteh.

Alex is the director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity. He is also the co-author, along with Benjamin Powell, of Wretched Refuse? The Political Economy of Immigration and Institutions, released in December of last year.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet. Tell your friends, leave a review.

How is US immigration different today from the start of Donald Trump’s term four years ago?

It’s different in some remarkable ways. Through executive action, Donald Trump instituted many policies and regulations that substantially reduced legal immigration to the US. We saw a more than 20 percent decline in student visas. We saw a decline in applications for all manners of work visas and high school work visas. Most dramatically, beginning in March 2020 he virtually ended all legal immigration to the US in response to the COVID recession.

The number of green cards issued in the last half of the fiscal year of 2020 was down 91 percent from what it was in the last half of the fiscal year of 2016. And due to his executive actions, the number of non-immigrant visas — including tourist and work visas — had declined by 93 percent compared to the same time period in the previous year. So we’re now in a vastly different immigration world than we were before Donald Trump was elected.

A view of the lanes where U.S. federal agents inspect vehicles leaving the country at the U.S.-Mexico border after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the U.S. during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in San Diego, California, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

If these policies were maintained for another four years — or even a decade — how would that change the share of people in this country who were born somewhere else?

So right now, it’s about 13.6 percent foreign-born, and that’s held steady for the last year. I would expect that to start to decline by a few percentage points — so not catastrophically — but if these rules were continued for a decade, it would go down by several percentage points.

Could you just give me a little bit of context for that statistic? Historically, is thata lot or a little?

It’s a little bit below the maximum. From about 1860 to around 1920-1925, the foreign-born share was between about 13.5 and 14.5 percent. Beginning in the early to mid-1920s, Congress passed a series of laws to restrict immigration from Europe for the first time, which put very low numerical quotas on the number of people who would come to this country. As a result, we saw the foreign-born share decline from about 14 percent in 1920 to a low of 4.5 percent by the mid-1960s, which was when Congress passed the Immigration Act of 1965, which liberalized immigration again. Since then, we’ve seen the foreign-born share climb slowly and steadily up to about what it is today, which is 13.6 percent.

How does that number compare to other rich countries?

It’s pretty low. Compared to other OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries, the American foreign-born share of the population is in the bottom third of the distribution. Most European countries — plus Canada, Australia, and New Zealand — have foreign-born shares of the population above ours.

For instance, Canada’s foreign-born share of the population is almost 21 percent. In Australia, it’s about 28 percent. And in New Zealand and Switzerland, it’s over 30 percent. In Germany and France, it’s slightly above what it is in the US — about 15 or 16 percent.

However, some OECD countries have a much lower share. Japan records about 1.5 percent of the population as foreign-born. South Korea is about 1 percent. Denmark has about 4 or 5 percent. So there really is a wide distribution, but the US is in the bottom third of it. And other countries seem to be moving — especially the former British colonies anyway — in a more open direction than the US.

When you talk to regular people who are not studying this, do you think they have a good sense of these numbers, both in absolute terms as well as how they compare to other nations?

Not at all. I think, generally, most people are pretty innumerate across the board. If you talk about any numbers at all, I don’t really think people understand what they mean — regarding either the scale or the history. Asking people to visualize large numbers or percentages of any kind is inherently difficult. It’s something that took me years and an education to try to understand.

So no, I don’t think anybody really understands this. I think people still believe that the United States is the most open country in the world when it comes to immigration and that everywhere else has closed borders. That is a myth that has persisted and negatively colored our entire political debate over this issue.

You mentioned that the share of the population born somewhere else reached a low of about 4.5 percent in the 60s. Have you thought about what America would be like today if that number stayed that low? What would have happened if we hadn’t opened up immigration to certain countries but had instead kept the immigration system of the mid-1960s? What does America in 2021 look like?

Well, about a quarter of Americans today are immigrants or the children of immigrants. So if that number had remained low, the majority of those people would not be here today. So out of about 330 million Americans — let’s say we round it down a little bit — I think there would be somewhere around 75 million fewer people living in this country.

We would’ve lost out on an enormous number of immigrants, especially from East Asia but also from Latin America and Africa. And many of those immigrants are supremely highly skilled. They are more likely to found large firms, especially in the tech sector or in places like Silicon Valley.

We also would’ve lost out on an enormous number of patents. Patents are an imperfect measure of innovation, of course, but we would have lost out on many of the patents, innovations, and new firms that make the US the wealthy and productive country it is today.

We also wouldn’t have tens of millions of our fellow citizens. So if we had kept this closed borders policy in place, today we would be a smaller country, a poorer country, and I think a less important country on the world stage.

Filipino immigrant Mary Jane Montilla, 55, participates in a socially-distanced outdoor naturalization ceremony to become a new U.S. citizen, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Now, some people who want less immigration are unpersuaded by the things that you just said. One of the arguments they will make is that, if you bring in a lot of immigrants from places that are not as successful as America, then they will bring with them all those less-successful beliefs, behaviors, and perspectives, ultimately undermining what works about America.

That’s a topic that has kept me awake at night for years. Immigrants do come from countries with worse institutions, so maybe they’ll undermine the institutions here that make us wealthy. This is the one area where I thought I was most likely to be wrong, because all of these other arguments about economics, crime, or cultural change don’t really work. The evidence for those arguments is bad. But this topic is the one that kept us up late at night working.

So finally, we just decided to write a book about it and investigate these claims. Do immigrants from poor countries with bad institutions affect American institutions? Do they make them worse? Do they make them worse than other developed countries? Do they make them worse in poor countries when they move to other poor countries?

Well, let’s be clear. What do you mean by institutions?

We’re talking about the rules of economic exchange — both the formal rules, which are written down in statutes or by common law, and also the informal rules, like starting a business or having a deal on a handshake.

The rules that we have today — these economic institutions —are likely the reason why we’re a wealthy and productive country. We have a lot of evidence for that. For example, having private property rules gives entrepreneurs an incentive to create new businesses because they get to keep the majority of the profits. They can innovate because they can internalize a lot of the benefits — they can their innovations and make a profit. They don’t have to worry about the government, warlords, gangs, or other types of instability diminishing their private property rights.

These are all relatively recent advances in human history. Prior to the mid-1600s, most of the world had the same standard of living going back to 5,000 or 6,000 BC — or at least one that was not that much higher. But beginning in the 1600s and 1700s, countries in Western Europe started to diverge from the rest of the world. They started to create and formalize these institutions. It’s the reason why the West developed first and why countries around the world that copied these institutions are doing well and developing — it’s because they’ve copied, and also expanded and improved upon, these institutions.

Essentially, these rules are really the key building blocks to our prosperity. So if immigrants were to come in from countries where they don’t have these institutions — or where they have bad institutions that reduce the productivity of the population — they could undermine ours and end up killing the goose that lays the golden egg.

So they might come from countries where there’s a lot more cronyism accepted, more corruption, a lot moreskepticism about the effectiveness of markets or whether private property is something valuable — basically a whole range of beliefs. They might bring in a different set of beliefs about what makes for a healthy, prosperous society.

They could. They could also bring in those beliefs and then affect our beliefs in our current rules, either through voting and undermining these rules at their source or by changing American culture to the extent that Americans start to believe in these bad myths like socialism, cronyism, or dirigiste economic policies — that could kill the goose that lays the golden egg.

They could change American culture to the extent where we don’t trust each other or trust business anymore, or trust society in general. And all of these things would basically mimic the dysfunctional economic and political institutions we see in much of the developing world.

That makes sense — consider the results of the World Values Survey, which asks people in different countries what they believe on all sorts of issues, not just economics. And the results show that people in different locations believe different things about the way the world works and the way it should work.

So the concern is that people coming from unsuccessful places will bring those unsuccessful beliefs with them to America and erode our beliefs in favor of theirs. What did you find in response to this?

We took a look at this in detail and found that, in many cases, there was no evidence of this occurring —immigrants had no negative effects on institutions in the developed world. In some cases, we actually found a positive effect — an increase whereby immigrants from these places actually catalyzed improvements in the institutions and countries where they settled.

Is this just the case for the US, or for other rich countries that also get a lot of immigrants?

There are several different studies in the book. One of them is a cross-country study where we looked at dozens of different countries around the world and immigrant flows. As our measure of institution quality, we used the Economic Freedom of the World Index, which is put together by Cato and the Fraser Institute and measures economic freedom based on various factors like taxes, the burden of government regulations, et cetera.

We wanted to see how immigrant flows over time were related to changes in the economic freedom in countries where they settled. What we found was a slight positive improvement in countries with more immigration. So the more immigration there was in the past, the more improvement there was in economic freedom scores for the subsequent decades after the immigrants arrived. That was a surprise finding, and it prompted us to take a look at some other countries. We used some quasi-natural experiments, in the language of economics.

I love those.

Oh, they’re the best. These cross-country studies are fine, but there are all of these problems with them — maybe there’s endogeneity, or maybe these countries were going to be great anyway so immigrants were moving toward them for that reason. That’s why I love quasi-natural experiments — they get me up in the morning.

And so we used synthetic control methods and difference-in-differences — which are two quasi-experimental methods — to look at these really interesting case studies when there are these sudden, massive movements of immigration not caused by anything the country of destination did.

For example, we looked at what happened in Israel when the Soviet Union fell. Israel has a policy and a law of return that says Jews can come to Israel and basically get citizenship almost immediately upon arrival. So after the fall of the Soviet Union, when the rest of the world basically had closed borders towards the Soviet Union, few Jews were allowed to go anywhere except Israel. So all these Jews from the Soviet Union went to Israel and increased Israel’s population by about 20 percent in five years. We’re talking about a massive increase in the population over a short period of time.

And what we found by looking at the impact of this immigration on Israel’s economic freedom score was that Israel went from looking like a typical Middle Eastern country at this time — meaning they had a fairly low economic freedom score — to rising to the level of an OECD country within a very short period of time. When we dug down into the history of what was going on, it turns out that a lot of Israelis reacted to this large immigration by becoming generally more supportive of more free-market economic policies. The immigrants themselves were even pretty supportive of these policies. So we can pretty conclusively say that immigration is what caused Israel to liberalize its economy substantially in the early 1990s.

Looking at the US, is it the case that when immigrants come here they just become more like us, rather than sticking to their views and turning us into them?

In a lot of ways, they become more like us. And in other ways, they remain a little distinct, but those distinctions are generally better. So they do move toward us in lots of ways, for instance in areas like language and patriotism. Immigrants are actually a bit more likely to be patriotic when they arrive than native-born Americans are in some ways, such as trust in specific institutions. For example, in the General Social Survey responses, immigrants are more likely to say that they trust Congress, which may seem like a joke to us. But regardless, they like our institutions more, and they trust Congress, the president, and the court system more.

Via Twenty20

All of those might just work a lot better here than what they’re used to. Perhaps, when compared to where these people come from, they look like finely tuned machines.

That’s right. In a way, we’re spoiled. We both grew up in the US. So while we might notice all the flaws, people who come from abroad notice all the differences and benefits of these institutions.

Most importantly, immigrants in the US are much more trusting of big business, and business in general, than native-born Americans are. So they come in with generally higher opinions of our institutions even as, ironically, people worry about immigrants coming in and degrading trust in our institutions. In reality, immigrants are probably holding up a lot of the social trust in our institutions and business in this country — it’s the exact opposite of what the critics claim.

Perhaps the US just doesn’t have enough immigrants for them to have that big of an effect.Do you think your findings would change if there were more immigrants to the US?

It’s always theoretically possible. But when we look at countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, or Switzerland — countries that have a lot more immigrants — we don’t see any institutional degradation going on. And Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland have double, or more than double, the proportion of their population that is foreign-born compared to the US. So that’s a pretty good sign that we could have a lot more immigrants and not suffer from these consequences.

Also, there’s a self-selection issue going on here. A lot of the people who are willing to move to the US from their birth countries are just more open to these ideas. They’re more classically liberal than the people around them. They’re more interested in assimilating to other cultures, and they’re more likely to see the problems with the country that they’re from. That’s a big difference, right? Also, a lot of these cultural beliefs — these things that people grew up with — change based on experiences. The Nobel Prize-winning economist Douglass North once said that culture is a partial solution to the frequently encountered problems of the past, and when that culture fails to solve the problems of the present it changes. It’s not stuck in mud. It’s not encoded in our DNA.

We know that people adapt when they’re exposed to new institutions or environments and realize that other things work well. So while there might be some theoretical limit at which immigrants don’t assimilate and instead bring these things with them, it would have to be a lot of immigrants. We’ve never really observed that in any kind of situation where it’s free migration, in a labor market where it’s not conquest.

But I think that this argument — in a way, I think even more than the economic argument —gets at people who are very immigration-skeptical. You saw this idea within some of the comments that President Trump made referring to certain countries that he viewed as undesirable. There was this idea that these immigrants are not like the good immigrants of the past from Europe, which seemed more like those already in the US. They’re from countries that have not worked well, and they’re just going to dilute, infect, and distort America forever.

That’s what I think is so pernicious about this idea — it really gets at the heart of why a lot of people are skeptical of immigration and why just showing them a few wage studies isn’t going to change their minds.

I couldn’t agree more. I think we’ve done way too many wage studies as it is, and it’s time to address these other arguments. I think your mention of it being a disease is exactly the way a lot of these anti-immigration people think about it. It’s no coincidence that, in our book, the model that we used to study the spread of ideas that could potentially be brought in by immigrants is a SIR model, which is used by epidemiologists to study the spread of diseases. We adapted it from Michael Clemens and Lant Pritchett’s research, and we used it to study how ideas and opinions about bad institutions spread in the US.

I think the way it’s operationalized in American politics is that a lot of folks, particularly on the right, are worried that immigrants are going to undermine the Republican Party and cause a leftward drift in American politics. However, the evidence for that is pretty weak to non-existent.

All that said, should we be concerned about assimilation? Does that process just work on its own, or do there need to be more active efforts to Americanize immigrants?

I’m pretty opposed to more active efforts, because the people who would be the ones deciding what “being an American” is would be government officials and bureaucrats. If you think that the public school bureaucrats and officials who decide what our kids should learn — if they go to public schools — are going to choose a good definition of what it means to be American, then I think you should say, “Okay, we need this type of government program.” But if you’re skeptical of that, or if you’re skeptical of a set-in-stone definition of what it means to be American, or you prefer a more classical/liberal definition of what it means, then I would be pretty opposed to that.

Assimilation happens because it’s in the best interests of the immigrants and the rest of American society. To take language as an example, America is known as a monolingual society. That’s just not going to change, so the benefits of learning English are obvious and tremendous off the bat. Ethan Lewis at Dartmouth found that a high school dropout who learns English can expect his wages to rise by 20 percent. So the notion that we need to create new incentives or institutions — or somehow subsidize or fund new ways for immigrants to assimilate — misses the idea that they want to assimilate, and they do.

It happens organically. And given the dominance of American culture and media around the world, a lot of them halfway- or pre-assimilate before even coming here. I think that’s something very different and positive compared to immigration over 100 years ago, when there really wasn’t that pre-assimilation trend.

United States President Joe Biden signs executive orders advancing his priority to modernize the U.S. immigration system with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris looking on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Via REUTERS/POOL/CNP/InStar/Cover Images

Going forward, what are we going to do about immigration? We now have a new president who wants to do something different than the previous one — are we just going to have immigration policy swinging back and forth between less and more restrictionist policies?

Well, that really is the $64,000 question. I’m worried about the institutions of the US government — that Congress is becoming increasingly irrelevant, meaning the president basically gets to set all these policies. Thanks to the Supreme Court decision in Trump v. Hawaii — which basically settled the legal dispute over Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban” by approving of the national security justification he imposed — the door is open for the president to ban any immigrants, from any country, for any reason — which is exactly what he did on his way out of office. And so far, the president has also had a lot of power to increase legal immigration. I think that President Biden is going to test those legal limits going forward.

It could be that each time we have a new president from a different party in office, we’re going to see immigration policies swing wildly like a pendulum from side to side. We would never see that if Congress was in power and making these rules. But now that almost all of this power is in the hands of the president, we might see pretty large and massive shifts over the course of four to eight years. That’s terrifying to me. That means it’s basically “do or die” every four to eight years, which is not a sustainable institutional arrangement.

My guest today has been Alex Nowrasteh. Alex, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thanks for having me!

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Alex Nowrasteh is the director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity.

The post The political economy of immigration and institutions: My long-read Q&A with Alex Nowrasteh appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/the-political-economy-of-immigration-and-institutions-my-long-read-qa-with-alex-nowrasteh/