Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 21:30 Hits: 2

The IRS on Wednesday announced that it is extending the deadline for individuals to file their 2020 tax returns from April 15 to May 17 after lawmakers and tax preparers sought a postponement of the due date.“This continues to be a tough time for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/543725-irs-announces-extension-of-filing-deadline-to-may-17