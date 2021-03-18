Special briefing on the impact of race and socio-economic status on the valuation of homes by neighborhood

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 19:37 Hits: 14

The American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center released a special update to its Housing Market Indicators on March 18, covering the impact of Race and Socio-Economic Status on the Valuation of Homes by Neighborhood. The call reports on the Housing Center’s analysis of and improvements to the widely-cited Brookings study by Perry et al. “The Devaluation of Assets in Black Neighborhoods” (2018).

The AEI Housing Market Indicators provide accurate and timely metrics for the housing market. These include Mortgage Risk/Leverage (with a particular focus on agency first-time buyer volume and risk), house prices and appreciation trends, housing sales (new and existing sales whether institutionally financed, cash, and other-financed), and inventory levels. Since the housing market is influenced by many different factors, all need to be considered together to better understand market trends.