Special briefing on the impact of race and socio-economic status on the valuation of homes by neighborhood

The American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center released a special update to its Housing Market Indicators on March 18, covering the impact of Race and Socio-Economic Status on the Valuation of Homes by Neighborhood. The call reports on the Housing Center’s analysis of and improvements to the widely-cited Brookings study by Perry et al. “The Devaluation of Assets in Black Neighborhoods” (2018).
Audio Recordinghttps://www.aei.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/HMI-Special-Briefing-Impact-of-Race-and-Socioeconomic-status-on-the-valuation-of-homes-by-neighborhood.mp3
The AEI Housing Market Indicators provide accurate and timely metrics for the housing market. These include Mortgage Risk/Leverage (with a particular focus on agency first-time buyer volume and risk), house prices and appreciation trends, housing sales (new and existing sales whether institutionally financed, cash, and other-financed), and inventory levels. Since the housing market is influenced by many different factors, all need to be considered together to better understand market trends.
