Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 13

Business groups aren’t done lobbying Congress for more coronavirus relief, with new pleas to extend a popular small-business program that’s set to expire in just two weeks. The March 31 application deadline for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/543536-business-groups-seek-ppp-extension-as-march-deadline