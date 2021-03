Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 14:08 Hits: 12

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is working with other countries on an agreement to update corporate tax rules to establish a global minimum tax as the Biden administration considers raising taxes on businesses in order to finance spending priorities...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/543208-yellen-proposing-global-minimum-tax-on-multinationals