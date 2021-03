Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to a new record Wednesday after the House approved President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and new data showed inflation staying mild.The Dow closed with a gain of roughly 464 points, rising 1.5...

