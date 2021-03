Articles

Published on Monday, 08 March 2021

A study from personal finance website WalletHub released Monday found that American credit card debt dropped by a record $83 billion last year.“While 2020 was a year to forget in most respects, Americans excelled in terms of paying off credit card...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/542177-americans-paid-off-billions-in-credit-card-debt-in-2020