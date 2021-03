Articles

Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021

Rep. Illhan Omar (D-Minn.) called it “disappointing” that Democrats are “sending money to less people” than former President Trump’s administration with its coronavirus relief bill.While the current $1.9 trillion proposal includes $1,400...

