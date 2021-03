Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 23:42 Hits: 3

The first monthly jobs report covering the Biden presidency will be released Friday morning as congressional Democrats race to pass a massive economic relief package.Economists expect the February jobs report to show a modest rebound in hiring as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/541733-jobs-report-to-provide-first-measure-of-biden-economy