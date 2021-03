Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 17:54 Hits: 1

Top White House officials took little solace in the better-than-expected February jobs report, insisting Friday that the U.S. was far from a full and equitable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The February jobs report released Friday showed...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/541828-white-house-downplays-surprising-february-jobs-gain-warns-us-far-from