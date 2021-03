Articles

Stocks took heavy losses Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would not hike interest rates for only a temporary rise in inflation.The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of nearly 350 points...

