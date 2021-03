Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 22:54 Hits: 4

President Biden on Wednesday thanked House Democrats for their work passing his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal and urged them to remain “unified” and continue to advocate for the plan.In virtual remarks at a House Democratic Caucus event...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/541510-biden-urges-democrats-to-advocate-for-rescue-package