Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 02:00 Hits: 7

Seth Harris, who previously served as acting Labor secretary under former President Obama, has reportedly been tapped by the White House to serve as labor adviser under the Biden administration.Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/541330-obama-alum-seth-harris-to-serve-as-biden-labor-adviser